Billings Heights residents looking to rededicate ball park to softball legacy, Shari Clevenger

BILLINGS HEIGHTS — Dozens of community members gathered at Clevenger Park in the Billings Heights Saturday to commemorate and honor late softball legacy, Shari Clevenger.

Clevenger died on July 4, 1975 after being hit by a drunk driver. Two weeks later, Clevenger Park received its name on July 19.

Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the park receiving its name. In doing so, Billings Heights residents Michael Toth and Linda Thomas held a ceremony in Clevenger's honor.

Learn about Clevenger's impact on young softball players below:

Clevenger's mark on the Billings softball community began in 1971 when she joined the board for the Heights Little League team. At the time, only boys played on the field.

"She didn't think that was fair, and she wanted to create something for the girls. So, she created a softball league up here in the Heights," said Toth.

As a go-getter, Clevenger began the campaign to start a Little League team for girls. Clevenger was successfully able to start the team by recruiting sponsors, making uniforms, and working with Bitterroot Elementary to make three softball fields.

When Clevenger died in 1975, her softball team took the initiative to name the park after her.

"She was a very busy woman and donated a lot to this community," Toth said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

While Toth didn't personally know Clevenger, he decided to start organizing the event after his own experience playing Little League as a child. Toth said he grew up knowing Clevenger's story, but said as he got older, people in the community began to forget who the field was named after.

"Nobody knew what a Clevenger was. And then I had to tell the story to anybody that would listen. And then I had the idea, 'Why don't we dedicate it to her and actually put her name on it?'" Toth said Saturday. "If a field was named after my late mother and people forgot, I wouldn't like that. I'd want it to be honored."

About a year and a half ago, Toth started organizing a 50th anniversary rededication ceremony in honor of Clevenger. On Saturday, community members, former ball players, and the Clevenger family gathered at the park to remember the history behind Billings Little League softball.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Toth didn't organize Saturday's event alone, though. He had help from former Billings Little League softball player, Linda Thomas.

"People don't realize what Shari did, just for me personally," Thomas said.

Thomas began playing softball at 11 years old around the same time Clevenger organized the Little League team. Thomas fell in love with softball, eventually starting the women's first fast pitch team in Billings. She later became a pitching coach at Skyview High School. Softball has even impacted Thomas' two daughters, as they both won college scholarships to play the sport.

"She inspired me (like) no other. Her best friend, Cindy, was my coach. So I saw her a lot, but I never really... met her. But I didn't care. I wanted to do this because of what she did for me," Thomas said Saturday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Because of Thomas' and Toth's efforts, Billings Parks and Recreation will be replacing the original sign at Clevenger Park with a new one. The new sign has Clevenger's full name and a brief explanation about the park's history.

On Saturday, members of the Clevenger family each received a miniature replica of the sign to take home (as seen in the photo below).

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The next step to rededicating Clevenger Park is to remodel the park's equipment, Toth said.

Toth has organized a fundraiser to help build a backstop, replace the bleachers and other sports equipment at the park. Thomas said these updates will help make the field safer for the young athletes.

To learn more about the fundraiser or to donate, visit this link.

Overall, both Thomas and Toth agree, they believe Clevenger's story is an inspiring one they hope the community doesn't forget.

"She deserves to be remembered for the future generations," said Toth.

"Nobody deserves it more than Shari," Thomas said.