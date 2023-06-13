Billings golf pros say LIV-PGA merger is 'good for the game'

BILLINGS - The game of golf has been surrounded by a lot of controversy lately following the announcement of the PGA-LIV merger last week, but golf pros in Billings believe that the deal will actually help the sport grow.

The deal, which brings Saudi Arabian-backed LIV together with the traditional PGA tour has faced a lot of scrutiny over the past few weeks.

But Peter Yegen golf instructor and PGA pro Andrew Cortez said that he was ecstatic when he heard the news.

"I really was more excited to hear that it's happening in the sense that my initiative has always been to grow the game of golf," Cortez said. "I really think that is what is going on."

Cortez spends a lot of time trying to grow the game of golf. He runs the Yegen Kids camp during the summer, offers private lessons, and also is the head coach of the Billings Central golf program.

"I just want to help grow the game and a lot of time when you are coaching or instructing, you can help ignite a passion," Cortez said right before a lesson. "To me, that's what it has always been about."

While Cortez was happy to hear that the two golf leagues were going to unite under one umbrella, he understands the controversy behind the decision. For months, LIV poached players from the PGA tour offering them historic funds to join the new league.

"I can definitely understand where there's some loyalty things and people feel some certain things that they might be concerned about," Cortez said.

Initially, the PGA banned any players that chose to leave the tour for LIV. However, over time they have slowly integrated them back, by allowing them to play in certain major events.

Mitchell Golf Pro Rich Swarthout said that the deal will be great for the fans, as all of the top players will once again be facing off in the same league.

"It's not that it's not a big deal because it is to a lot of people," Swarthout said. "But in the end, it is what it is and money talks. For the fans, they want to see all of the best players in one league and now that seems like it is going to happen."

Swarthout also understands the concerns about where the money comes from, but said he doesn't believe it will affect golf in Montana.

"Golf in Billings, golf in Montana, golf in this part of the country right now is huge," Swarthout said. "Some of that is tour driven, but I think overall it doesn't have a great effect."

And Swarthout said that includes not having an impact on youth golf.

“They’ve had controversies in baseball in years past, and that didn’t stop parents from letting their kids play little league," Swarthout said. "I don’t think this will have any effect on junior golf at all."

Cortez agreed with Swarthout and said that so far it doesn't look like the merger has impacted youth golf at all in Montana. On Tuesday morning, the Yegen Kids camp kicked off and Cortez said that the number of kids registered is normal.

"Golf is going in the right direction, but I know there's people that don't agree or believe that," Cortez said. "That's perfectly fine, and only time will tell what really happens."