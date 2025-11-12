Billings gets Tier II junior hockey franchise; puck drops in September 2026

BILLINGS — A new junior hockey team will call Billings home starting next September, with games to be played at the upcoming Signal Peak Energy Arena near Amend Park.

The franchise will be part of the United States Premier Hockey League's National Collegiate Development Conference program, a Tier II junior league designed to help young players develop skills before advancing to college hockey.

The team has no connection to the former Billings Bulls, and the NCDC is not currently sanctioned by USA Hockey.

"College scouts will often tell these kids, 'Go play a year of junior hockey. Put on some size, work on your skill, put on some weight … and get bigger, better, faster and we'll follow your progress,'" said Kevin Greene, president of Billings Hockey, LLC.

The team will compete in the NCDC's Mountain division alongside other franchises across the region. The same ownership group operates the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, who are defending league champions and often draw sellout crowds of more than 4,000 fans. They're confident in re-energizing that same fan interest in Billings.

"They want to see hockey which is fast, fun and exciting. It's a skill game, but you're also bringing it into a new arena," Greene said.

The Billings team does not yet have a name. Owners are launching a community contest where fans can submit suggestions to the website www.billingsjuniorhockey.com.

"We want people to put some thought into what people think a great name for the Billings hockey team is going to be. But it's got to have a story behind it. Why do you think this is right for Billings?" Greene said.

The club will play a 54-game regular season with 27 home games, running from September through March. Playoffs continue into April.

Signal Peak Energy Arena, which will seat around 1,400 fans and accommodate approximately 2,000, will also feature a sports bar-style restaurant called Archie's Ale House, owned by the local Muri family.

"I'd like to be open all seven days a week … breakfast, lunch and dinner. But we'll see, we may only start with five or six days a week," said Jase Muri, owner of Archie's Ale House.

