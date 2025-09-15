Billings gathering for Charlie Kirk sparks dialogue on unity and political violence

BILLINGS — In an unexpected show of unity, hundreds gathered Sunday in Billings to honor Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was a well-known conservative activist who was assassinated last week at Utah Valley University.

Watch people gather in memory of Charlie Kirk:

Kevin Moser organized the memorial and only intended on a few people joining. But, that few turned into a much greater number.

“The unity that we're having in this country, not even just in Billings, is truly inspiring,” Moser said Sunday. “I have no idea how many people showed up, but I was super, super impressed with the turnout.”

Kirk’s death presented a renewed conversation surrounding political violence in America.

“Political violence has no place in this world. Violence doesn't have a place in this world,” Moser said.

Paul Pope, a political science professor at MSU Billings, said that the death of Kirk adds to an already volatile climate.

“We're in an environment where the rhetoric is growing more extreme, and any time there's an extreme event of any kind, the rhetoric to respond to it is equally extreme,” Pope said.

Pope suggested next steps for the climate of the country.

“Everybody needs to collectively ask people to tone it down, to be more caring about our society and less labeling everybody as an enemy,” Pope said.

Michelle Mouat was in attendance Sunday afternoon. The name Charlie Kirk meant many things to her, freedom being a big one.

“I started watching Charlie Kirk online, and the values they hit, they struck a chord,” Mouat said.

Mouat said that seeing everyone out on Sunday made her feel something.

“It feels really good,” Mouat said. “I don't feel so alone.”