Billings' free Rec 2 U program is back for another summer of fun

BILLINGS — Billings Parks and Rec is bringing kids and community together again this summer with the return of the Rec 2 U program.

This program features activities at nine parks across Billings on a set schedule over five days, and Monday was the first day.

Watch full video on how Rec 2 U is bringing the community together below:

The free Rec 2 U is back for a summer of fun

Recreation superintendent Kory Thomson emphasized the importance of this initiative.

“What we’re trying to do is get families and kids to enjoy our parks and enjoy the activities we can help provide,” Thomson said Monday.

Staff members of Parks and Rec will provide everything from games and sporting equipment to arts and crafts for kids to enjoy.

“Anything you can think of for any age,” Gracie Gibbons, Rec 2 U coordinator, said.

Gibbons expressed her excitement about returning to the program.

“I really like giving back to the community, and Parks and Rec is a great way to do that,” Gibbons said. “This year I have a lot of fun things planned, a lot of fun activities.”

Sarah Boyer is returning with her kids for the third year.

“It's amazing. It gives us a change of pace,” Boyer said.

Her daughter, Charlotte Boyer, shared why she likes coming back.

“The climbing. Because I'm really strong. I work on climbing at my school,” Charlotte said.

Thomson reiterated the mission for this program.

“Our goal is to bring recreation to different parts of the community,” Thomson said.

On Monday at Hawthorn Park, kids were playing games and engaging in arts and crafts.

Thomson noted that each year, they are adding more games and activities.

Thomson is also glad how much the program has grown.

”That's really our goal, is to grow the program, provide different spaces throughout town,” Thomson said.

Over 100 kids came out to the park to play. Gibbons highlighted the program's environment.

“The kids can kind of just run around. We're in a safe environment,” Gibbons said.

Parents can find the complete schedule for the Rec 2 U programs and its locations posted on its Facebook page, website, and through the new mobile app.