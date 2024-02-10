Billings football fans take last minute flight to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

BILLINGS — Several people were at the Billings-Logan International Airport Friday to catch a last-minute flight to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

“We booked this trip quite a while before knowing who was gonna make it, and so it just happened to be luck that his team ended up making it," said Rachel Greenfield, one of the passengers to Las Vegas.

Many said they were headed to Las Vegas without tickets to the main event, but were excited to bask in the atmosphere of the host city.

“(Football) makes you feel young; wish you were young again to play like that," said Bobby Albert, who was headed to Las Vegas.

Despite the scores of people who were excited about the game, some said they would also be keeping a close eye on what took place off the field between pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce.

“After they win, and he wins the MVP, basically, he’s gonna peace out to Tokyo. He’ll probably chill in Vegas for a minute, but after that, we’ll light ‘er up," said Jeremy Greenfield, who was on the flight to Las Vegas from Billings.