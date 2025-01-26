Billings food truck owner seeks community support after car accident leaves him unable to work

BILLINGS — A beloved food truck owner is seeking the community's support after sustaining several injuries from a vehicle accident, leaving him without transportation and unable to work.

As the owner of 406 Wingz, Nathan Pryor has made it his passion to serve others.

“I love what I do," said Pryor. "I just love to see smiles on people when they try my food for the first time.”

Aside from running his business for the past 6 years, Pryor has helped give back to programs like Tumbleweed and the Montana Rescue Mission by giving free meals to the homeless population.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"He just knows what it's like having to struggle, so as much as he can try to help somebody else not struggle, that's what he's going to do,” said Tiffani Krank, Pryor's girlfriend and 406 Wingz operator. “It all comes from his heart, and he definitely has a big one.”

The father of two's world shifted on Monday night after a traumatic car accident. At around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, Pryor was on his way to pick up Krank from work when he was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Sixth Street West and Broadwater Avenue. According to Pryor, the accident is still under investigation by the Billings Police Department.

“As soon as I crossed Broadwater, I blacked out. I don’t even know what happened," said Pryor. "I woke up and I was in somebody’s yard on Broadwater and Sixth right there and I was just covered in blood and I panicked and I hopped out the driver's side window.”

Pryor's vehicle was totaled beyond repair. He was sent to the hospital and released not long after, but sustained several injuries.

“It was a traumatic experience that I'm still living through every day. I can't really stop thinking about it," said Pryor. "It was so crazy because I literally just dropped my kids off at home and it literally happened just like that.”

The accident has put Pryor out of work from running his food truck and he does not yet know when he will be healthy enough to return. Immediately after the accident, Krank set up a GoFundMe to ask for assistance from the community for him and his family.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Nathan Pryor

“The way the economy has been going, it hasn't been easy for anybody, and so even makes it more difficult when you're injured and can't work. Your bills, they don't stop coming,” said Krank. “I just pretty much did this to try and take some of the burden off so it's not so stressful."

The funds will go towards Pryor's medical and everyday expenses until he can work again.

“It means a lot and it helps to get strong. It helps the healing process," said Krank.

They have already seen overwhelming support from those they have given back to countless times. Pryor hopes he can soon get back on his feet and back to doing what he loves to do.



“I survived and I’m here and I’m blessed to be here another day," said Pryor. "I have to heal mentally more than anything, just get my health back together, and when I do, I will be back out to serve the community and do what I love to do."

To donate to Pryor's GoFundMe, click here.