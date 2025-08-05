BILLINGS — A Billings nonprofit that has served Yellowstone County youth since the 1970s is asking for help from the community.

Billings Tumbleweed, an organization that provides resources for at-risk, homeless, trafficked, or runaway youth and adults is struggling to keep their food pantry stocked. Leaders from the organization worry children and young adults in need could go hungry.

Learn how the Tumbleweed food pantry has impacted one Billings man below:

Billings food pantry looking for community support and donations

According to Georgia Cady, the executive director of Tumbleweed, the organization assisted over 880 youth and young adults last year. The organization estimates that 400 of those individuals utilized the food pantry.

"You know, our mission is to provide safety, assistance, and hope to our community's vulnerable and homeless youth, and feeding people. I don't think anybody in our country should be hungry now," Cady said.

Tumbleweed has five different programs, including the drop-in center and youth resource center. The drop-in center holds daily hot breakfasts and lunches for visitors.

"When we close at 5:00 p.m., they have those evening hours. So, during the day hours, they can get a hot breakfast and a hot lunch here at tumbleweed. And they can take what they need for the evening and weekend hours," said Cady.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Youth and young adults in need can visit the resource center at 505. North 24th Street during week days. Tumbleweed serves young adults up to the age of 25.

One Billings man, Hayden Reyes, told MTN that Tumbleweed has significantly impacted his life.

"I started out with nothing. I was able to get into Rocky Mountain College, which I'll be attending for four years now, which was something I never would've imagined happened for me," he said

According to Reyes, before he started visiting Tumbleweed, he was staying at the Montana Resource Mission. Now, he lives with his significant other and their family. He also will attending college in the fall to begin his career in political science and psychology.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Tumbleweed has definitely prepared me, and helped me set up to begin in a place, where I can be able to do a lot more things for myself," Reyes said Tuesday.

Reyes said the food pantry, which he visits about once a week, has been a helpful resource to him.

"It's really helpful because I'm not having to get into, per se, the other food that's provided in the household. So, I'm able to help also provide to the household, as well," he said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

According to Cady, individuals that utilize the pantry are typically limited to 20 items per visit, but Cady said it's important not to regulate the food pantry too heavily.

"If you're 16 and you're living with your mom and your brother in the car, we're going to allow you to feed them, as well," she said.

In Reyes' case, he's been utilizing the food pantry for his significant other, and their family.

MTN followed Reyes around Tuesday afternoon as he shopped throughout the food pantry. If Reyes were to visit a local grocery store, he could have spent upwards of $30 for the same items.

"I really like coming when it is fully stocked, 'cuz I'm a growing boy, so I eat a lot of food," he said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

On Tuesday, the food pantry was stocked, but staff say items on the shelves go quick, especially during the summer months when kids aren't in school.

"The Billings community is amazing. So, we put out a call on Facebook saying our pantry shelves are bare, and today, starting yesterday, food was just flooding in," said Cady.

To keep up the demand, leaders at Tumbleweed are asking for community donations for the pantry, particularly food rich in protein, and canned goods that don't require a can-opener to open.

"You know, really we're in dire need of anything that you can think of that can go in a food box, that's easy to fix, it's either microwavable, or you can eat cold," said Cady.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Besides food, Cady also said that Tumbleweed is very low on underwear and socks for both men and women in larger sizes.

"So, if you're picking up something for your family, throw in another one for your Tumbleweed family," she said.

Community members interested in donating to Tumbleweed can visit the resource center from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Fridays.

Donations can also be made online at this link.