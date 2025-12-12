Billings Flying Service sold to Houston-based Quanta Services

The Billings Flying Service, which has been family-owned for four decades, has been sold to Quanta Services Inc.

The Billings-based company announced the acquisition, which was completed Dec. 9, in a news release published by Vertical Magazine.

Billings Flying Service will keep all existing contracts and all current employees. A sales price was not announced.

Houston-based Quanta Services is a global operation focused on building energy infrastructure, such as pipelines, power lines and other large-scale projects.

The company said it was most interested in the heavy-lift CH-47D aircraft and support operated by Billings Flying Service.

Billings Flying Service, Inc. (BFS) announces it was officially acquired by Quanta Services, Inc. on Dec. 9, 2025. The move allows BFS opportunities to grow its offerings and expand into the utility and construction market while merging resources with Quanta Services, further increasing the Quanta Aviation Services fleet with super heavy lift CH-47D aircraft and support.

“The acquisition of Billings Flying Service marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of Quanta Aviation Services,” said Justin Gunsauls, President of Quanta Aviation Services. “Billings has built an exceptional reputation in heavy-lift and aerial firefighting, along with a culture and drive that perfectly complements our expanding aviation portfolio. We are proud to welcome their talented team into the QAS family and look forward to leveraging this partnership to better serve our customers worldwide. Together, we are positioning QAS to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry and to set a new standard of excellence in utility aviation.”

Billings Flying Service offers CH-47 Chinook helicopter operations for aerial firefighting, utility and construction. The company owns a FAA 145, AS9110, and Boeing-certified maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for the CH-47 Chinook, and an authorized Honeywell CH-46, 234, CH-47D and CH-47D+ Flight Control Systems (FCS) Repair Station, both of which support the BFS Chinook fleet, commercial CH-47 customers, the United States military, and foreign militaries.

In Montana and Wyoming, Billings Flying Service will often be called to help with aerial rescue operations by first responders. For years, the company was perhaps best known for flying the Santa Claus sleigh over the Yellowstone Valley on Christmas Eve, a tradition that ended in 2022.