Billings' first West End dog park set to open Saturday

BILLINGS — For the first time in 30 years, Billings will open a new park Saturday, and among its features is the first dedicated space designed specifically with dogs in mind.

Centennial Park, located at 32nd Street West and St. Johns Avenue, will officially open its approximate 20 acres Saturday at 12 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting from Mayor Bill Cole and a number of family-friendly activities, including food trucks and live music.

The West End's first dog park comprises six of those acres. It is the first dog park in the entire city to be specifically designed for dogs, according to Parks Superintendent Mike Pigg. High Sierra dog park, which opened in 2011, was originally just an open-space park before being converted to allow dogs to roam off-leash.

Pigg gave us a sneak peek Thursday morning for a closer look at some of the unique aspects that make Centennial Park a premier attraction.



