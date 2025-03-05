Billings firefighters train for stairclimb at hotel to prepare for Seattle competition

Firefighters in Billings have been training for the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society Firefighter Stairclimb this weekend in Seattle.

It’s a fundraiser with a goal to raise $3 million this year and also fitness challenge up 69 flights of stairs at the Columbia Center.

Watch the full video of this story:

Billings firefighters train for stairclimb

Billings firefighters worked out at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Billings, going up the stairs four times to simulate what they have in Seattle.

They say they're ready and have plenty of motivation.

“There's nothing that can prepare you for 69 straight flights of stairs on air in full gear,” said Chris Voller, Billings Fire Department assistant training chief.

Watch bonus footage of firefighter training:

More with Billings firefighters training in the Double Tree hotel stairwell

Voller is proud to climb in honor of his son, six-year-old Tristan, who had his final treatment and overcame leukemia last year.

Tristan was there at the end of the climb last year to celebrate with his dad.

“For me as his dad, it was pretty personal,” Voller said. “Once I got to the top, once I finished my grueling climb, he was right there with a big smile on his face waiting for Dad. It was amazing.”

Billings firefighters will climb in honor of Tristan and other cancer patients.

“All the kids battling cancer, you really feel for them,” said Shane Perry, Billings firefighter. “And, if this is something we could do to support them, I don't think climbing stairs is all that bad.”

There's a bond among all firefighters and even closer with others in Montana, including Missoula firefighter Andrew Drobeck, who won the Montana Marathon in 2018 and has taken the top spot at the stair climb six times from 2012 to 2017.

“He's done a phenomenal job raising awareness and money for this foundation,” Perry said. “So, a great guy to look up to, great role model for younger guys like myself.”

And on this day those working at the DoubleTree during practice admired the firefighters' commitment.

“It's coming from their heart,” said Tammy Ratka, Double Tree food & beverage supervisor. “It's something that, there's got to be a drive there that makes them do that. And it makes me feel safe. So I appreciate them very much.”

“This is a really challenging building,” said Mike Sauer, DoubleTree food & beverage director. “And if we ever did have an issue, I feel very confident that they would be on it and take care of us. So it's nice to see them working hard.”

“When you think about the motivation, every person on this team has a reason that they're doing this climb for,” Voller said.