Billings firefighters respond to blaze early Tuesday

BILLINGS - Billings firefighters were called to a structure fire at 18th Street West and Grand Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a garage door at the rear of the building that houses Legacy Estate Sales and Glow Salon.

Initial reports indicated someone might be inside the building. After gaining entry through the rear garage door fire crews determined no one was inside.

Grand Avenue was closed between 19th and 17th Streets West and may remain so during the morning commute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

