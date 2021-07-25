Billings firefighters quickly put out house fire on Stone Street

BILLINGS — Billings firefighters quickly knocked down a structure fire that heavily damaged a single-wide trailer home at 3218 Stone St. Sunday afternoon, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson.

Neighbors called in the fire at 2:01 p.m. and reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the home, Johnson said. Firefighters didn't find anyone inside the home, Johnson said.

After firefighters arrived on scene, they had the blaze knocked down within 10 minutes, Johnson said.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Billings firefighters work to put out a structure fire on the 3200 block of Stone Street.

With temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon, firefighters rotated their work inside the structure faster than usual to allow more time for firefighters to get a break. Johnson said the firefighters would use up one bottle of oxygen before stopping for a break.

Johnson noted the fire was nearby another property that burned in the vicinity on Saturday.

In all, four fire engines, one truck, two brush trucks and the battalion chief all responded to fight the fire.