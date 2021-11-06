Billings firefighters investigate sulfur gas smell downtown

Residents have reported a strong, sulfur gas smell in downtown Billings and surrounding areas, but firefighters say they've investigated and found no threat to the public.
The Billings Fire Department said in a tweet that the odor was moving through downtown and the north and south sides Saturday morning.
A strong sulfur gas odor is moving through the North Side, South Side, and downtown areas. The source of the odor has been investigated and there is no threat to the public.— Billings Fire Department (@BillingsFire) November 6, 2021