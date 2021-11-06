Watch
Billings firefighters investigate sulfur gas smell downtown

No threat to public
MTN News / Mitch Lagge
The Billings Fire Department logo on the side of a command vehicle.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 13:45:02-04

Residents have reported a strong, sulfur gas smell in downtown Billings and surrounding areas, but firefighters say they've investigated and found no threat to the public.

The Billings Fire Department said in a tweet that the odor was moving through downtown and the north and south sides Saturday morning.

