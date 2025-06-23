Billings firefighters highlight unique rescue under bridge on Yellowstone River

First responders in Billings conducted a unique rescue last week of a man found injured and stranded on a gravel island in the Yellowstone River.

This man was found directly beneath the South Billings Boulevard Bridge, the Billings firefighters' union posted on social media Monday.

See images of the rescue in the video below:

Injured man rescued under bridge in Billings

The man had suffered serious injuries and was unable to move on his own.

As a result, firefighters had to deploy a rope rescue, dropping down from the top of the bridge.

While rope operations were underway, paramedics and the Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies responded by boat to provide first aid.

The fire department reports that, thanks to teamwork, the patient was safely rescued and transported to the hospital.

No first responders were injured during the rescue operation.