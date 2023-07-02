Billings Fire Department urges residents to practice firework safety

BILLINGS — The wet weather Billings has seen over the month of June has many residents excited for the fourth. Despite that wet weather, Billings Fire urges residents to take precautions when it comes to celebrating with fireworks.

Fireworks have always been a fun Fourth of July tradition, and one many look forward to.

“It’s the only time I ever really get to light anything on fire," said Kai, a 9-year old firework lover, on Friday.

Johnny Day/MTN News

But with that fun, also comes potential dangers.

That is why the city has a message for those who will be handling fireworks this Fourth of July.

“Anytime you are dealing with fireworks there is a potential fire hazard there, so just be careful, be responsible," said city Assistant Fire Marshall Jaime Fender.

Johnny Day/MTN News Assistant Fire Marshall Jaime Fender

Billings saw its third wettest June on record this past month, which has lowered our fire danger. But Billings firefighters fear that may embolden people to take risks they normally wouldn't.

"Fireworks are illegal in the city of Billings," stated Fender. "People might have a false sense of security, we have had a ton of moisture, but they are still illegal."

With that being said, all of the green has been good for business. Firework vendors said more people are shopping for fireworks now than in years past.

“I’m on track to have my most successful year," said Randy Schmitz, who owns and operates a firework stand on the West End. "A lot of folks when they come in, they talk about how green it is and how wet it's been, so that probably is a factor."

Johnny Day/MTN News

Schmitz's stand also offers fireworks that other stands might not.

"We tend to sell a lot of large items at this stand, not all stands do," he said.

A business owner certainly benefiting from our rainy weather and gearing up for more business as the fourth comes closer.

According to the city, on the morning of the fourth, they will be shutting down all access to places like The Rimrocks, Phipps Park, and Zimmerman Park. They will all reopen the morning of the fifth.

The night of the Fourth, there will also be public Fourth of July celebrations and firework shows at 7 p.m. at MetraPark in Billings, and in Laurel at Thompson Park when it gets dark.