BILLINGS - Fire crews responded to a blaze in downtown Billings on Monday morning.

The fire in the 500 block of North 26th Street was reported at about 9:30 a.m.

The fire was burning in what appeared to be a vacant building.

Traffic in the areas was blocked off between Fourth Avenue North to Sixth Avenue North.

Watch raw video of the fire below:

Raw Video: fire in downtown Billings

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.