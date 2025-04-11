Billings Fire Chief Pepper Valdez leaving for new Colorado job

Billings Fire Chief Pepper Valdez announced this week he's stepping down from his position.

Valdez has been at the helm for four years but accepted an offer to serve as chief for Mountain View Fire and Rescue in Longmont, Colo., near Denver.

Watch the video below:

Billings Fire Chief Pepper Valdez leaving for Colorado

Valdez started his career in Billings as an EMT and paramedic before joining the fire department in 1999.

The department is coming off a very busy year, responding to more than 19,000 calls.

That's an increase of nearly 600 calls from the year before.