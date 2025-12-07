The Family Tree Nurturing Center, a Billings nonprofit that aims to prevent child abuse and neglect, held its 40th annual Festival of Trees from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6.

See footage from Saturday's "Scroll through the trees" below:

Billings Festival of Trees celebrates 40 years of preventing child abuse

Whether visitors come for local holiday shopping, photos with Santa, the miniature carnival, or for the delicious food trucks, all proceeds from the three-day event support the Family Tree Nurturing Center's mission to prevent child abuse and neglect in Billings families.

"You know, (my favorite part of the Festival of Trees) is seeing all the people come out," said Executive Director Bill Kennedy. "A lot of them wonder why they're here. They want to see the dancers. They want to go to the carnival. They want to do a lot of things. But really, their dollars that they spend here (go) to help child abuse and neglect."

Founded in 1985, the Family Tree Nurturing center has provided crucial support to Billings families for 40 years. The organization offers parenting classes, home visits, supervised visits and anger management courses. The nonprofit is currently working toward expanding its childcare center.

"Parenting is not an easy task," Kennedy said. "And if we can help, and if we can give support with any of our support groups, with any of our groups at all, we're there for them. So, what people are giving today and over this weekend really help a lot of families in this community."

Last year, the Family Tree Nurturing Center grossed $220,000 from the Festival of Trees, including proceeds from the Christmas tree auction and entrance fees. On Saturday afternoon, Kennedy said that he's hopeful the Family Tree Nurturing Center will surpass that total this year.

"The more successful the family bond is, the more successful children will be in life," Kennedy said.

