Billings' Festival of Trees celebrates 39 Years of holiday spirit and community generosity

BILLINGS — The Festival of Trees wrapped up its 39th year on Saturday after nearly a week of festive events at MetraPark, bringing holiday cheer and a strong sense of community spirit to Billings.

This annual tradition, which has become a staple of the local holiday season, saw 34 trees displayed by a variety of businesses and organizations from across the city.

“The weather's been cooperating with us and it's been wonderful. People in this community are very, very generous," said Bill Kennedy, the executive director of the Family Tree Nurturing Center.

The festival offered something for everyone, with families strolling through the tree displays, enjoying dance performances, shopping for holiday gifts, and even meeting Santa Claus himself.

Beyond the holiday fun, the Festival of Trees served as a crucial fundraiser for the Family Tree Nurturing Center. This nonprofit organization plays an essential role in the Billings community by offering support, education, and therapy to families, with the mission of preventing child abuse and neglect.

“Our whole mission is the prevention of child abuse. We see about 450 families a year, and this is our big fundraiser of the year to keep our doors open," said Kennedy.

This year, the tree auction raised impressive sums, with bids ranging from $800 to $6,800. The funds raised from the auction directly benefit the center, ensuring that the organization can continue its mission of supporting families in the area.

“What it is is the generosity of people. They see that families need some help, some parenting, and a network, a support network, and that's what we bring to the community,” said Kennedy. “It's been a great weekend and we just wish everybody a Merry Christmas.”