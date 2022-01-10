Billings fans enjoy rooting for Cats in Texas

The Cat's last championship was 1984, so Saturday's FCS title game provided a rare opportunity.

For some Montana State alumni from Billings, even with a 38-10 loss to South Dakota State, it was a great time to be a fan in Frisco, Texas.

The Montana State University Spirit of the West marching band added to the excitement for Bobcats fans.

"It kind of gave me goosebumps when the band came out to the Bobcat tailgate area before the game and played the fight song," said Carl Marxer, an MSU alumnus from Billings. "It was wonderful."



"Our family's been big supporters of the Bobcats and the tailgates for years and years," said Rene LeVeaux, an MSU alumnus from Billings. "And we always said if they go to Frisco, we're going."



LeVeaux made the trip with his family and remembers the last two Bobcat championships, including the Division II national title in 1976.

"You know, I was actually a student there in 1976 when they won the national championship," LeVeaux said. "Followed them in '84 and then back this year. So it's fun to be part of the tradition, no matter what."

"We ran into a lot of longtime Bobcat fans who were just so excited to be there," Marxer said. "And it really shows that we've got a strong supporting fan base, strong alumni."

Marxer sees some good life lessons from the cats football season.

"You put your mind at something like the Montana State Bobcats did, you can achieve just about anything you want to," Marxer said. "It was a great season. Every year, we've been getting a little bit better. And I think the attitude now is we just have to take that next step. I think we're close."

"Football's fun," LeVeaux said. "I think it's more the camaraderie. It's the friendships, the people. The season was successful. I think they're building on something. We're excited about the future."