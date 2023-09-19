Billings fans enjoy post season baseball, Mustangs runners-up in Pioneer League

The boys of summer spending a little extra time in Billings this year, with the Billings Mustangs making a run at the Pioneer League Championship.

The Ogden Raptors defeated the Mustangs lost, 7-5, and win the championship series, 2-0.

But for the fans here, it's a special time to root for their hometown team at their hometown ballpark, Dehler Park.

"Today's national cheeseburger day," said Clay Schwartz, Mustangs fan. "Have a cheeseburger, watch some baseball, maybe an adult beverage, go see the Northern Lights later on. This is great."

And the fans feel the atmosphere of the postseason for their team that went on a 15-game winning streak toward the end of the season.

"As you can see by the hat that I'm wearing, the last time that we won a championship was in 2014," said Ron Spence, Mustangs fan. "I wear this hat to every game, hoping that we'll have another championship this year."

The Mustangs beat the Missoula Paddleheads in the first playoff series, 2-1.

One fan has watched minor league baseball since Robert Cobb brought the Mustangs to Billings in 1948.

"The old Cobb Field was a little bit different, not much," said Arne Mysse, a fan of the very first Mustangs team. "The field was exactly the same, but it was special to come out here and watch ball games. It's gonna be special tonight, too."

Some of the fans enjoy the Pioneer League and this is all the baseball they watch.

"This is baseball," Spence said. "I love watching these young players play because they're all here. They're not making millions of dollars, but they're out here playing just as hard."

"This is our team," Schwartz said. "This is Billings' team. The pros are one thing but we can come out and get real close to the players and really be immersed in the game."

"It's a beautiful night with family and friends and watching them play," said Christina Crenshaw. "It's amazing. So glad they're out here.