Billings Family YMCA celebrates grand opening of teen center

Billings teens now have a new place to play as the Billings Family YMCA officially opened a brand new space on Monday, just for 12 to 18-year-olds.

The Teen Center at the "Y" is meant to be a safe and dynamic environment for kids, with a goal of helping reduce a rise in teen crime in Billings.

The teen center has three components to it:



A street ball area with an indoor 3 on 3 court for pickup basketball games and tournaments.

An “E” sports area with gaming consoles.

A training zone that will be an area for professional coaching, helping teens develop new skills and reach their full potential.

“It's a good place to come to like hang out with your friends and just work out,” said K.K. Auch, a Teen Center member. “And just like a good place for like the community to come and just come together and work out.

Auch is a sophomore at Senior High School and plays basketball. She appreciates the adults who work at the YMCA.

"Jacob's one of the staff who made me feel like really welcome and more likable to come and just enjoy it and just work out because he's cool,” Auch said.

“Creating a space they feel they can work out with their friends,” said Kassia Lyman, YMCA health & wellness director. “They can come out together. They can text their friends and say hey I'm headed to the Y, want to go train? Do you want to come? We wanted a space that they could leave school or leave home and feel like they can belong somewhere.”

The Billings Family YMCA received a $90,000 grant for the new teen center.