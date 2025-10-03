Billings Family YMCA celebrates 120 years of service

BILLINGS — On Thursday, Billings Family YMCA celebrated 120 years of service to the community.

Dozens of people gathered to honor the YMCA's history and legacy, and officials offered a look into the nonprofit's future of community service.

Watch the celebration below:

Billings Family YMCA celebrates of 120 years of service

The celebration included tables showcasing the Y's history and photos from the community.

Since the 1950s, the YMCA has stayed in the same spot on North 32nd Street in downtown Billings.

"It's pretty incredible to think back in 1905. And as you look at pictures, and you think about what Billings was in 1905 compared to now. And it's kind of overwhelming when you really think about all the change," CEO Kim Kaiser said Thursday.

Kaiser said that this YMCA has served generations of families.