Billings Family Service raises thousands of pounds of goods in annual food drive

BILLINGS — Every year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the nation collect food donations to help combat hunger in the United States. According to the U.S. Postal Service, Stamp Out Hunger is the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

In Billings, letter carriers with the U.S. Postal Service bring either financial or food donations to Billings Family Service.

"It's a great event that they do for us every year. We're very appreciative they put this on for us. We get great results, and we have an amazing community that does this for us," said the treasurer of the Billings Family Service board, Devin Scott.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

It's the 33rd year the event has been ongoing.

Residents looking to donate can leave food items or monetary donations beside or inside of their mailboxes. When their mail is delivered, letter carriers will transport the goods to a collection bin for Billings Family Service.

"We raise thousands of pounds of food every year... The cash donations give us the ability to purchase fresh food, fresh produce and everything else. It's so meaningful to what we're able to provide every body," Scott said Saturday.