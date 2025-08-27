Billings family reflects back on school aging-out policy, two years later

BILLINGS — Two years ago, Emily Pennington crossed the stage at her Billings West High School graduation, a moment her mother Jana Pennington described as incredibly exciting despite the challenges her daughter faced.

“She's accomplished something with difficulties that other kids have not had to deal with, you know, physical and academic,” Pennington said in an interview this week.

Emily, now 22, continues to stay active in the Billings community, volunteering at a preschool.

The path taken by Emily, who has special needs, to graduate wasn’t without obstacles.

The Billings community watched as Emily’s mission to graduate was temporarily placed on hold due to a district aging-out policy that would have prevented her from completing high school.

The district changed its policy after public outcry and support, allowing Emily to have her senior year and gain valuable experiences.

“The joy that she had her senior year, I mean, it was just so great,” Pennington said.

Emily’s story of aging out is just one of many in Montana.

When the Penningtons heard about the recent settlement of a class-action lawsuit to allow students with disabilities to stay in school until 22, they felt grateful for the change they helped bring about.

“I'm grateful that we were able to do that and make a difference for kids that will follow in Emily's footsteps,” Pennington said.

Things have changed in Billings in the years since Emily's graduation. In 2023, the Montana Legislature passed bills allowing local school districts to create charter schools in an effort to meet the educational needs of students in unique circumstances. Within months, the Billings School Board authorized three charter schools within the district, which allow the district to extend their education.

Billings Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia says the district moved quickly to implement changes.

“As soon as that bill passed, we made sure that we opened the opportunity,” Garcia said.

The Billings school district added a program starting last year that allows students with special needs to stay in school.

Garcia says that they will be expecting 13 students in the vocational program this school year.

“We feel that that's the best course of action for students beyond the traditional age of graduation,” Garcia said.

Jana appreciates the changes, recognizing that many students need additional support.

“Sometimes there's extenuating circumstances with and I think not only kids with disabilities, physical disabilities, but, you know, all types of disabilities that need a little help to get them where they can be to be a part of the community to be involved,” Pennington said.

