Billings family promotes 'speedcubing' competition

BILLINGS - Do your kids enjoy Rubik's Cubes? A Billings family is working to bring an official speedcubing competition to the Magic City.

Kim Ackerman’s son Tate has long enjoyed Rubik's Cubes and can master one in less than 30 seconds. He recently traveled to Helena for a speedcubing competition and enjoyed the experience so much he now wants to bring one to Billings.

The World Cube Association will hold a sanctioned speedcubing tournament this Saturday in the 4-H building at MetraPark. The cost to compete is $15, which includes lunch. All proceeds will benefit local Yellowstone County 4-H clubs.

If you’d like to participate, you must register by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Click here to register.

The World Cube Association is a worldwide non-profit organization that regulates and holds competitions for mechanical puzzles that are operated by twisting groups of pieces, commonly known as twisty puzzles. The most famous of those puzzles is the Rubik's Cube.

