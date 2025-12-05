Billings family holiday tradition offers treats to delivery drivers

BILLINGS - A Billings family has started a special holiday tradition that shows their appreciation for delivery drivers.

Linda Auch said her daughter started putting treats out on the front porch of her Billings Heights home for delivery drivers during the holidays a few years ago.

Courtesy Linda Auch Treats and a note welcome delivery drivers at one Billings area home.

"She's found they truly appreciate the gesture," she said.

That inspired Linda to do the same, and this year she added Christmas cookies to the offering, which were especially appreciated by one recent delivery driver who thanked the family in their Ring cam.

Watch the delivery driver's reaction below:

Billings delivery driver treat



Linda said her granddaughter is an Amazon delivery driver in the Billings area and she shared that such small gestures can brighten her day, especially during peak season.