Billings family celebrates New Year with newborn daughter

Billings Clinic welcomes its first baby of 2024
Posted at 11:07 PM, Jan 01, 2024
The Salveson family is celebrating the birth of girl, the first baby at Billings Clinic for 2024.

The first Billings baby for the New Year was born at St. Vincent Healthcare.

Baylor Blythe Salvevson was born by C-section at 5:46 a.m. on Monday.

She weighs eight pounds, three ounces and came in at 21 inches.

The family chose the name Baylor because Mom is a big Baylor women's basketball fan.

This is the second child for Preston and TyRaa Savleson, who also have a 2-year old son, Boston.

"He does love her," TyRaa said. "It's nice that he understands, since he is older and he tried helping. I'm very lucky. I'm very fortunate to be able to see her and that everything went the way it did. I love her a lot. Glad our family grew by one more."

The Salvesons plan to leave the hospital later this week and head home Wednesday or Thursday.

