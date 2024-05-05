Billings families find child safety resources at Safe Kids Yellowstone County event

BILLINGS — Communities are celebrating Safe Kids Week across the nation and right here in Montana. The week is dedicated to raising awareness about child injury prevention and Safe Kids Yellowstone County kicked it off this morning with its annual event at Rimrock Mall.

Made up of dozens of agencies in the Billings community, the coalition held it's annual event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families were able to learn more about child safety, from fire and burn prevention and safe sleep, to car seat safety. Children received free bike helmets and life jackets, preparing them for summer activities.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

"Trauma and injury is the leading cause of death for children across all of the United States and Montana. The only thing we can come up to do is to provide the education and to help families get the resources that they need," said Safe Kids Yellowstone County coordinator, Koren Bloom.

A couple of lucky winners won new car seats as part of the coalition's raffle. It's something Billings couple James Waller and Emily Wilkerson were hoping for as they prepare to welcome a new addition to their family in a couple of months.

Alina Hauter/MTN News James Waller and Emily Wilkerson

"We got a helmet for Rylee already, so when she starts riding her bike or her scooters, we have a helmet. Just learning a lot about child safety and education when it comes to the home 'cuz we're used to it just being us," Waller said.

You can find out more about the coalition's resources here.