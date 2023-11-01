Billings families enjoy 30th annual Clark Avenue Halloween

The weather on this Halloween night was nearly perfect for trick-or-treaters.

And they were certainly out in full force on Clark Avenue.

More than 4,000 kids typically turn out in the neighborhood for the annual Halloween tradition.

Some say this year brought as many or maybe more.

It's an exciting time for the trick-or-treaters and just as much fun for the people decorating their homes and passing out the candy.

At least one family has been part of the Clark tradition since it started and says this is the 30th year.