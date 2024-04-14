Billings families celebrate 'Week of the Young Child' with HRDC Family Fun Fair

BILLINGS — April is designated as the "Month of the Young Child" and District 7's Human Resources Development Council decided to celebrate it with the community.

The HRDC's Child Care Department hosted it's second annual in-person Family Fun Fair at the Billings Eagle Seeker Community Center Saturday.

Around 400 people filtered in and out of the center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, including Mayor Bill Cole, who shared a few words. Over a dozen booths featuring organizations like United Way, Shriners, and Tumbleweed offered local resources for parents and interactive games for kids.

From drum making to flower planting and face painting, children like nine-year-old Elijah Anderson McNeal got to hone his skills as an artist at the food coloring crafts booth.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

"[My favorite was]...the one where you put oil in the paper," Anderson McNeal said.

"This event is important to bring community, bring your families together, enjoy that day together. Not think about the everyday struggles, just having a good day and learning more about the community and services that could help them" said HRDC Child Care Department outreach and communications specialist, Taylor Slabaugh.

The "Week of the Young Child" was from April 8 to 12 and the HRDC hopes it will help parents focus on the importance of early childhood learning opportunities for young children.