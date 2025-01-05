Billings entrepreneur designs custom Bobcat hats to gear up for championship

BILLINGS — A local entrepreneur is making sure Montana Bobcat fans show their pride in style as they gear up for the championship game on Monday with custom-made trucker hats.

Twenty-three-year-old Anna Kraft is the owner of Anna's Raffia, a Western and bohemian-inspired clothing business. Her passion for fashion came after growing up around her mother Lori's brick-and-mortar store Raffia, which is where the name of her business originated from.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kraft is inspired by Western, bohemian, and vintage styles.

“I worked in a lot of retail stores and I've always had a love for fashion and the retail industry,” said Kraft. "Once I got into high school, I decided that I wanted to bring Raffia back to life."

Since launching Anna's Raffia, Kraft has sold her items both online and at various shows, using social media to market her creations. All of her designs come from wholesale retailers. Over a year ago, she dove into a new venture with customizing trucker hats. The designs originally fit the theme of her other clothing, but at the start of the Bobcat football season, she had the idea to offer something different.

“They were just different fun designs like western-boho patches, and then one day I was like, we have to do Bobcat hats," said Kraft. "Doing the hats has kind of been a fun way to show my support for the Bobcats this year."

As a proud Montana State University alum herself, Kraft wanted to show her support through her business. Once she shared the Bobcat designs on her social media, orders began pouring in.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Recent hat orders Kraft made.

“The minute I posted it on all my social media, it blew up, and then the next thing I know I was making like 20 Bobcat hats," said Kraft.

To create the hats, Kraft uses a heat press to transfer patches to the front of each cap. Her mother handcrafts the colorful chain decorations that are pinned on.

“I really love when people just step in and say, 'Hey, I trust you. Here's what I want, a Bobcat hat. Do whatever you want,' and that's when I feel the most creative," said Kraft.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kraft uses a heat press to seal her patches.

The trendy hats became a hit among her friends and customers alike throughout the season. Six more orders for the hats came through before Monday, and Kraft says one customer is taking their Bobcat hat with them to the championship game in Frisco, Texas.

“It's always so fun to be represented in a different state and still representing Montana Bobcats," said Kraft.

Though she is all about Bobcat pride, Kraft has also made hats for other teams when requested, even her rival team the University of Montana Grizzlies.



“I had a couple of friends who really wanted one, so I did make Griz hats for them out of the kindness of my heart, but I haven't made any that I've advertised to sell," said Kraft.



The hats are priced from $25 to $40 and requests to order can be found online. Her long-term dream is to open a physical storefront to bring her unique designs to more people in the community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Several of Kraft's materials that she uses.

“People love when you're making things that support local and shopping small business, so I've always gotten positive feedback and nothing but support from the community around me," said Kraft.

No matter the outcome of the upcoming championship game, Kraft plans to continue making her hats for seasons to come.

“I definitely think with like the Bobcat trucker hat specifically, I'll always continue making them. I'm always going to be a Bobcat fan, win or lose till I die,” said Kraft.