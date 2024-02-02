Billings elementary school takes precautions after gun magazine, bullets found

BILLINGS - A Billings elementary school went into a shelter-on-place procedure Friday morning after a partially loaded .22-caliber gun magazine was found on the playground.

In a notice to parents, Principal Tami Concepcion said the precaution was taken at about 10 a.m. after the firearm part was found by a student.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at about 10:50 a.m. after a search of the school grounds and no additional weapons or parts were discovered.

Here is the full text of the notice:

﻿Dear Parents and Guardians,

At approximately 10:00 our school went into a shelter-in-place procedure due to the discovery of a partially loaded .22 caliber magazine found on the playground by one of our students. The safety and security of our students and staff are our utmost priority, and we take any potential threat very seriously.

Upon the discovery of the magazine, immediate action was taken. Canine law enforcement authorities were promptly contacted, and they conducted an extensive search of the school grounds to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. Additionally, the interior of the school building was thoroughly searched by both school and district administration, with no weapons found.

The shelter-in-place was enacted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all individuals on campus, and I am pleased to inform you that the shelter-in-place was lifted at 10:50.Should you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me or our administrative team. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

Sincerely,

Tami Concepcion