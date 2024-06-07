Billings Education Foundation unveils Munch Machine, feeding nearly 250 kids

BILLINGS — Billings Education Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Munch Machine unveiling on Friday at the Lincoln Center.

“If a child is hungry, we don’t question it. We help to feed them. If a child is hungry, we do everything we can to preserve their dignity," said Kelly McCandless, the executive director of the education foundation.

The project will supply 242 kids throughout Billings with free food deliveries over the summer.

Weekly deliveries will include six breakfasts, six lunches, and seven snacks.

The project was started after McCandless was faced with the question: What happens to students in need during the summer?

"We always had to say, 'we don't know (what happens to kids in need during the summer),'" said McCandless, "and it just didn't feel right."

The munch machine van will begin operations on Tuesday. The education foundation said it is always accepting donations and volunteers.