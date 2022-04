BILLINGS - Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Billings woman who died following a dog attack.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said Melitta Hain, 84, was injured on April 8 in the Heights and died on April 16 from complications of multiple dog bites. Her death has been ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.

Details of the attack have not been released by the Billings Police Department, although the city has acknowledged it is investigating the incident.

