Billings developer to break ground on 720 multi-family apartments on West End this fall

BILLINGS — Construction crews will break ground in the fall on 720 multi-family apartment units on Billings West End, according to a Tuesday media release from Billings real estate developer Mike Stock.

The new apartment units will go up on a plot on the 4100 block of Monad Road, west of the planned Rocky Vista University medical school, which is currently under construction.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge The InterPointe apartments can be seen in the distance behind a construction site near the 4100 block of Monad road in Billings.

The apartments will be configured into four separate communities with a mix of one, two and three bedroom units. The cost for rent will be between $900 and $1,900 per month, and the apartments will not be eligible for government subsidized rent, according to the release.

Construction on roads to access the apartments has already begun, and crews will break ground on the first two communities in the fall.

Stock wrote the units are, "vital to the natural growth of Billings. We have a serious lack of housing in our city and adding these communities will allow the city to grow at its normal rate."

MTN News / Mitch Lagge The InterPointe Apartment Homes near 501 South 44th Street West in Billings.

Stock is president of Stock Land Properties Inc, and also headed up construction of the InterPointe Apartments, InterUrban Apartment Homes and Shiloh Commons, all of which are located in the vicinity of the roundabout at Shiloh Road and King Avenue West.

