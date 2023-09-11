Billings dancers ready to celebrate Halloween with Witches on Water

An enthusiastic group enjoyed some fall fun with the summer weather up at Lake Elmo State Park.

The Magic City Witch Dancers hosted the 2nd annual Witches on Water.

The dancers performed on the beach.

Dancing is as big a part of the day as the witches on kayaks and paddle boards.

The event was held in October last year and it was too cold, so the dancers opted for the warmer weather at an earlier time this year.

There is no contest or race.

It's just a chance to have some fun at the lake.

The dancers put together a German routine called Hexenbrut.

"It means shake your booty, shake your bacon," said Sara McBride of the Magic City Witch Dancers. "It was a group from Germany that started the main dance that we're doing and it's done all over the world.

"We have a total of three dances at this point that we do," said Larissa McPheeters of the Magic City Witch Dancers. "And we perform. We have all sorts of costumes and hats. It's just for people to come out and get on the water and dress up and be crazy."

The dancers will perform several times leading up to Halloween, including at the All Hallows Renaissance Festival, Harvest Fest and Boo at the Zoo.