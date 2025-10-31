Billings Crumbl Cookie franchise for sale for $1.9 million, but staying open

BILLINGS - Don't panic, cookie lovers – the Crumbl Cookie location on Shiloh Road in Billings isn't closing its doors.

Owner Katrina Hoiness confirmed Friday that her franchise is for sale with an asking price of $1.9 million, but the popular cookie shop will continue operating with the same staff, hours and menu while she searches for a buyer.

"We're here to stay," Hoiness said.

Hoiness has owned the franchise for two years and said business has never been better. The location consistently ranks among the top 100 Crumbl stores in the country every month.

So why sell a successful business? Hoiness said she's considering exploring other opportunities, and the profits from this sale could help fund those ventures.

The franchise will maintain normal operations throughout the sale process, ensuring customers can still get their weekly rotating cookie flavors without interruption.