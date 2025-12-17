Billings counselor offering free mental-health session to beat winter blues

BILLINGS - It can be difficult for people to get help when they’re dealing with seasonal depression or other mental health issues. And if money is tight – it can be even harder to do.

That’s the reason why one Billings counseling center is offering free mental health services. Therapists at Beautiful Directions Counseling say they don’t want money to get in the way of someone reaching out for help this time of year.

“Just stepping foot inside the door is half the battle. Because they don’t trust people. So, I don’t take it lightly that somebody comes here and puts their trust in us, and we will do our very best to honor that," said Alison Watt with Beautiful Directions Counseling.

One of her clients, Emily Dougherty, talked with Q2 News about using a therapist.

"It's been life changing for me," she said, adding that she understands the stigma of seeing a therapist, but wants everyone to know “It's more approachable and more achievable they then realize.”

Watt agreed: "Sometimes just walking in the door takes so much courage, so much bravery."

Beautiful Directions Counseling is offering a first visit for free, and Watt says they will work with those who may not be able to afford services.

“I didn’t come into this field to make a lot of money. Yes, I have a lot of overhead. So, money does matter. But I came into this field because I want to help people. Somebody helped me. In my life I did not get where I am all by myself. So, I feel a responsibility had a lot of help. And I really feel strongly that I have a responsibility to give back what was given to me in a lot of different ways,” she said.

Many health insurance plans are required by law to cover mental health disorders, but the deductibles vary from plan to plan. It's best to contact your provider to find out what is or is not covered.

To take advantage of the free therapy session, visit beautifuldirectionscounseling.com