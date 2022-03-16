Billings Costco might move to new location near ZooMontana

BILLINGS — The lot at the intersection of Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road is empty, but it could soon be the new home to Costco. The company has proposed moving the store from its location on King Avenue West.

With parking problems and internal congestion, most days in Billings you won’t find a busier place than Costco.

Jessie Kaupp of Billings comes to stock up on groceries every other week, and she says it’s always so busy.

“Especially if there’s any kind of snow through the winter season, it gets kind of hectic,” Kaupp said.

Developers are not only hoping to move the location of Costco, but to expand it as well.

“I’m excited for the expansion. I think Costco needs it, the area needs it,” Kaup said.

The new store has plans for 852 parking spots, which is a big increase from the 591 shared spots at the current locations.

A nine-dispenser fuel facility will also be installed.

Some are hesitant that expansion might mean rising costs.

“Whenever you update you have to adjust your cost for that and I’m concerned that cost will go up,” said Beryl Sax.

Sax is from Cody, Wyo. She and her husband routinely drive the two hours in Billings to stock up, because groceries are so high in their tourist town.

“It’s amazing what the cost of food difference is,” Sax said.

There isn’t currently much in terms of retail in the area where developers hope to move the wholesale chain, but Sidney-based Meadowlark Brewing is close to opening just down the road.

“We’re excited to hear that they might be our new neighbor,” said founder of Meadowlark, Travis Peterson.

Peterson was looking towards the future when he picked the location of the brewery.

“One of the reasons we were happy about finding this location here on the West End is that we could see all the development moving in this direction,” Peterson said.

The City Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing in the 1st Floor Conference Room at 2825 3rd Avenue North (Miller Building) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m.

“I think it’s going to be very beneficial for us. It will be convenient for me as a family person. I’ll just run to Costco on the way home,” said Peterson.

