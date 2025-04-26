Billings Public Schools has 17 foreign exchange students this year, a number that local coordinator Sharonna LeBrun hopes will grow.

LeBrun finds host families within the STS Foundation Student Exchange program, which is one of the programs placing students in Billings and around the United States.

Watch the full video:

Billings coordinator searches for host families for foreign exchange students

Right now, she needs more families to open their homes to the students. That’s because 167 students in the program want to study in the US but are still waiting for a host family to become available.

So far, LeBrun has not placed any students in the Billings area for this fall, but she still hopes to find homes for them. While many students apply to study abroad, not all can participate due to a lack of host families.

“I'd love to make it a bigger thing, bringing these students from all over the world to be a part of our community, our schools,” LeBrun said.

Sophomore Amalie Rudal is one of the students LeBrun helped place in Billings. She has been attending Billings Senior High School since September.

“You always see the high school movies and that's something you want to experience when you're not from the US,” said Rudal.

While Rudal misses her home country, she enjoys spending time with her host family and has learned to appreciate the people and culture in Billings. From experiencing American holidays, like Thanksgiving, to attending a NILE rodeo, she has gained an immersive Montana experience.

“It was really scary when it became reality and I was doubting myself, but I’m not homesick anymore,” she said.

Host parents Chris and Amy Thiel found Rudal through STS Foundation Student Exchange. This is their first time hosting a foreign exchange student in their home.

“I have to admit, I didn't totally know where Denmark was on the map before she came,” Amy Thiel said. “I remember memorizing it in high school, but now I’m never going to not know where it is.”

The Thiels said they have been spoiled getting to host Rudal and that she has been able to bond with their two young children.

“She got here and just fit in right away,” Chris Thiel said.

Billings Public Schools has five foreign exchange students at Billings Senior High School, seven at Billings West High School and five at Billings Skyview High School this year.

LeBrun works with high schools in Billings, Lockwood, Laurel and Park City.

If you are interested in hosting and live in those areas, visit the STS Foundation website or email LeBrun at sharonna.sts@gmail.com.