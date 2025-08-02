Billings contractors offer advice for finding good roofers and avoiding scams

Hail always seems to be a threat in the heat of Montana’s summers, with more damage during the last week.

Those in the roofing industry offered good advice Friday to avoid scams and find a good contractor for repairs.

Watch for roofing advice below:

Billings contractors have advice for finding good roofers and avoiding scams

“We can see piles of granule loss, which is of course going to be the asphalt that lays on your shingle when it's dumped all over the ground around your home,” said John Maxwell, Great White Construction exterior specialist. “That means that you got hit pretty good.”

Maxwell has inspected a roof hit by hail and consulted with the homeowner.

“The roofs up here are going to be full total replacements,” Maxwell said. “They are a total loss on the roofs. That's just mainly from, we're going to take a look at certain sections of the roof and if there's a certain amount of hits within those sections, that means that the damage is going to be everywhere.”

The roofing experts say it’s important to make sure homeowners have somebody they trust to determine damage.

“Just don't jump into anything too quick,” said Jasen Harrington, Taurus Works Construction owner. “There's a lot of smooth talkers out there.”

Harrington says damage from the last two storms has kept roofers busy, but they're able to keep up with the work.

He advises consulting with others in the community to find the local contractors.

“I pretty much solely rely on word of mouth,” Harrington said. “If your neighbor has had a good time with somebody else, that's probably your best bet.”

Others in Maxwell's company say the locals will be around later to fix something if necessary and warns about the guys who show up right after the storm.

“Fly-by-night people are just going to be the guys with non-local numbers,” said Alex Blehm, Great White Construction chief of sales. “Also guys that you don't recognize. You will recognize local people.”

But since these storms have been a normal part of the summer around here, many have been more prepared to deal with the damage.

“A lot of people have really started to do their research and they're really working through and fine tooth combing some of the process,” said Skyler Ribble, Great White Construction co-owner. “A lot of homeowners are really educated anymore and it's important to work with the contractor that's going to help educate you not just for this storm but for the next storm.

“Everybody's trying to make money no matter what happens, but just make sure people are being honest with you," said Harrington. "Do your diligence."