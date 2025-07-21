Billings community rallies together for the Montana Hope Project

BILLINGS — Billings Police and Fire Departments played in the 5th annual ‘Heroes at Bat’ charity baseball game July 20 at Dehler Park in Billings.

This fundraiser is supports the Montana Hope Project, a non-profit that grants a wish to children who are battling life-threatening conditions.

The Montana Hope Foundation started in 1984 by the Association of Montana Troopers.

Watch Cinda Paynter talk about the Montana Hope Project:

Community rallies for together for The Montana Hope Project

“(We) try and raise as much money as we possibly can to give it that foundation,” Billings police officer Tony Nichols said in a recent interview.

This baseball game extends beyond friendly competition and the main goal is to raise money for this organization.

So far, 551 wishes have been granted through the Montana Hope Project.

14-year-old Kellen Paynter was a recipient to get a wish.

Kellen was diagnosed with batten disease CLN3 when he was seven years old.

“Just a couple of years ago, we took a trip to Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho with our family. And we're able to just relax on the lake and had a very relaxing time,” Cinda Paynter, Kellen’s mom said Sunday.

Paynter, now a coordinator for the foundation, expressed her gratitude for being able to make these wishes come true.

“We're gonna make that happen for the kiddo. So, to be a part of that is just, is very exciting,” Paynter said.

The wishes granted through this foundation can vary widely.

“Trips to Hawaii, Disney World, campers, hot tubs, bedroom makeovers,” Paynter said.