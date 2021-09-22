Watch
Billings community nearing fundraising goal to help fight suicide

MTN News / Mitch Lagge
People walk in the Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Billings.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 17:02:31-04

BILLINGS - While suicide remains a major health crisis across Montana, Wyoming, and the country, word is getting out as our communities work to fight suicide and the loss of loved ones, and help those left behind heal.

Q2 is happy to report the 2021 Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide is nearing this year’s financial goal of $115,000.

That means more people can get crisis help when needed, and more of our communities can get important free education to help prevent suicide.

This past weekend, hundreds turned out at Will James Middle School to show their support.

Teams raised $106,122. That's just $9,000 short of this year's $115,000 goal.

To donate and help reach that goal, you can now go to afsp.org/yellowstonevalley.

Or mail checks made out to AFSP, c/o Joan Nye, 10 Maki Hill Road, Columbus, MT 59019.

All donations are welcome. In fact, if people would like to donate stocks, call Joan at 406-321-0591 or email yvootdWalk@gmail.com.

If you or someone else is in crisis, text “TALK” to 741-741, or call 1-800-273-8255.

Billings support group for suicide survivors: Survivors of Suicide Loss Billings

