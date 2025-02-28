BILLINGS — The Black Heritage Foundation of Billings hosted their Open Mic Xpression Night at Kirks' Grocery on Wednesday to close out Black History Month, giving community members a space to express themselves through art.

Over a dozen people shared poems, songs, and stories with the group. All the donations collected went to SustainaBillings, a nonprofit organization that hosts events throughout the year focused on sustainability. The open mic event was open to the public.

Watch the story here:

Billings community expresses pain, joy, and culture at Black History Month open mic event

“What we wanted to do tonight was get together with SustainaBillings and put together an event where people can come and voice their emotions, get together as a collaborative, just to change the culture of isolation that some people have been experiencing within some of the communities across the country," said Martin Lewis, the organization's youth engagement director.

The event aimed to foster collaboration and healing, offering a platform for people to voice their emotions. For many in the Black community, Black History Month holds significant meaning, providing a time to reflect on cultural values and history.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Over a dozen people gathered in Kirks' Grocery for the open mic night event.

“It just means what we embody every month, like having cultural value, and really understanding the foundation of what our culture stands upon," said Jasmine Wallace, an attendee.

Wallace shared a poem about the pain of losing a friend recently over racism, saying that poetry allows people to be vulnerable and connect on a deeper level.

"It was hurtful to experience that type of pain," said Wallace. “I think it's a way to become more vulnerable and speak what you feel. I think poetry really elicits that. It really brings out the true emotions."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Jasmine Wallace shares a poem at the Black Heritage Foundation's event on Wednesday.

Wallace also explained that it is important to stand up for what you believe in and make your voice heard when others may show you negative attitudes.

"That's the realization I've come to: you can make it hard, but I think it's very easy. Just open up your mouth and speak what you feel without any apologies because I think that some things are unacceptable and there's no teeter in the line with that," said Wallace.

However, a shared community can make those difficult feelings more connected to others at a time when some might feel the weight of the world on their shoulders. For the organization's former secretary Tatiana Morales, events like these have helped her have a therapeutic outlet during difficult political climates and being away from family.

“Being far from my family, it's kind of letters to them and to people from my past and letters to just who I was and who I want to be," said Morales. “My mom has passed away and I'm far from my family, my whole family's in California, so the people that you see is my family now."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Tatiana Morales is the organization's secretary.

While the night allowed space for many to express difficult emotions, it also celebrated culture and joy through it all. Music, dancing, and laughter filled the room as participants embraced the night’s event.

“We created some emotion, created some logic, hit some highs and lows. It was just a great night," said Lewis.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Several songs were shared at the open mic event.

The Black Heritage Foundation emphasized the importance of inclusion year-round, stressing that diversity is best achieved when all cultures are represented and celebrated.

"Every month is important to honor black history because there's a lot of times where it's swept under the rug and not acknowledged, so it's a very empowering month,” said Wallace. "I enjoy seeing the different aspects of people who appreciate black history and poetry."

"People, they love our culture, they love who we are, so there's several people coming in to help us celebrate that month, not just black people. It's a big thing for me, for I'm sure blacks across the country and other people who get to experience our culture with us," added Lewis.

