Twenty-four stand-up comics from all over the country are here in Billings for the Big Sky Comedy Festival.

The event has a nationwide following, bringing visitors to town for some laughs.

Watch Big Sky Comedy Festival story here:

Billings comedians bring comics to their hometown

“We're not Missoula or Bozeman,” Lukas Seely said laughingly,“That's why this festival is the best. We are not those. We are hilarious. Auggie Smith, Lucas Seely.”

Smith and Seely founded the festival, now in its 11th year.

“No one would ever think that one of the best comedy festivals in the country happens here in Billings, Montana,” Seely said.

They received 700 submissions and picked 24 stand-up comics to form Team Auggie and Team Seely.

“They know that coming to Billings is not just coming and performing on a bunch of different stages,” Seely said about the comedians. “This is the audience. It's Billings itself. They support live comedy"

Smith and Seely say this comedy festival is an economic boon to Billings.

For example, all 24 comics are staying at the Clocktower Inn and the festival also benefits other businesses.

“Everywhere we eat is a local restaurant and all of our sponsors are local businesses,” Smith said. “It's this beautiful economy that we're creating.”

Bringing money in through performances at the Red Door Lounge, the High Horse Saloon & Eatery, and the Alberta Bair Theater.

“We're a nonprofit and so we're supported by local businesses,” Smith said. “And we're supported by their donations to make this whole thing happen.”

And this festival gives comedians a push with 22 judges from around the country who can offer them opportunities.

“This is one where people get booked,” said Conner Roma, “We are all trying to get to this final show at the Alberta Bair on Saturday because it's a Super Bowl of comedy shows.”

For Roma, who graduated from Skyview High School in 2011, opportunities like this have changed his career.

In 2013, Roma was the first Montanan chosen for a finals appearance.

One other man from Montana also was chosen.

“I feel like the weekend golfer that got asked to play on the PGA Tour,” said Hunter Lloyd from Bozeman.

Lloyd is a professor of computer science and robotics at MSU in Bozeman by day, but by night...

“I love doing stand-up comedy and I love writing stand-up comedy,” Lloyd said.“I'm not going to stop doing this.”

The teams perform at two venues on Friday, culminating with the finale on Saturday at the Alberta Bear Theater.

“It was our dream to work there for so long and now we're there,” Smith said

“Even just getting into this festival is really a big victory,” said Roma.

More information is available on the festival's website.