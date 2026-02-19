Billings closer to $5 million biking and walking path connecting West End to the Heights

Billings city leaders are one step closer to creating a new biking and walking path that will connect the West End to the Heights.

After reviewing three potential routes, the Billings City Council has endorsed the "Stagecoach Rise" option, which city engineers say prioritizes both budget considerations and safety concerns for users.

The $5 million project will be largely funded through federal grants,

Billings TrailNet is one of the private donors who raised $100,000 to support additional pedestrian safety features along the trail.

Billings City Council memer Denis Pitman emphasized the project's financial constraints and potential benefits.

"There's no wiggle room for extra money if this doesn't come in within budget, but, if it does, I think it'll be a great opportunity and provide a safe way for people to get from the bottom of the rims to the top of the rims," Pitman said.

The project is scheduled to open for bids later this year, with construction potentially beginning in 2027.

