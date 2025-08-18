BILLINGS — From bed space to new technology, a $7 million gift is transforming care at Billings Clinic.

To honor this significant donation, the hospital has named its Level One trauma center the Fortin Trauma Tower.

Billings Clinic unveils new trauma tower

The gift, made in 2022 by the Fortin Family Foundation, was provided as the hospital achieved its Level One designation.

The money has supported the development of a surgical ICU, a transfer center, health flight program, expanding critical care services for the entire region.

“It's our ongoing commitment to the city of Billings to help raise up those less fortunate and medical and health is always top of our priority list,” Danielle Moore, vice president of the Fortin Family Foundation of Florida, said Monday.