Billings Clinic unveils 2 new operating rooms

BILLINGS - Billings Clinic unveiled two new operating rooms on Wednesday.

Billings Clinic surgeons will begin using the rooms soon and the additional rooms bring the total number of operating rooms on Billings Clinic’s downtown campus to 22, hospital officials said.

Funding for the state-of-the-art operating rooms was supported by nearly $2 million in donations to the Billings Clinic Foundation.

The new operating rooms will help create additional capacity for surgical procedures but also allow the hospital to keep pace with a growing number of patients being cared for after a serious trauma or stroke.

Billings Clinic became a Comprehensive Stroke Center this past year and is continuing to work toward becoming a Level I Trauma Center.

The construction project began in the spring of 2022. Local architects, engineers, and contractors are working on the multi-phased project.

